Autoinjectors Market worth $104.9 billion by 2025
According to the new market research report "Autoinjectors Market by Therapy (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, Anaphylaxis, Cardiovascular Diseases, Diabetes), Type (Disposable, Reusable), Route of administration (Subcutaneous, Intramuscular), End User (Hospital) - Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Autoinjectors Market is projected to reach USD 104.9 billion by 2025 from USD 46.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2020 to 2025.www.lasvegasherald.com