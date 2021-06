If Wednesday night’s game six victory turns out to be the Islanders’ final post-season game ever at Nassau Coliseum, and all of Islanders Country hopes there still a few more, then what a way it was for “The Barn” to go out. Facing elimination, the Islanders rallied from 2-0 down in the second period and beat the Lightning 3-2 in thanks to Anthony Beauvillier’s goal 1:08 in overtime that made the sellout crowd of 12,978 fans just lose their minds.