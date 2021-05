This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," May 26, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham. This is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE from Washington tonight with a lot to get to. Senators Tom Cotton, Lindsey Graham are here along with Newt Gingrich announcement there and Candace Owens.