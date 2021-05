Voters are still largely undecided in the race for St. Pete Mayor. New polling is showing the race for St. Petersburg Mayor is still wide-open,. The most recent survey from St. Pete Polls found, much like a similar one taken by the same pollster in early March, City Council member Darden Rice leading the field, but with just over 16% support among respondents. Former Pinellas County Commissioner Ken Welch trails with just under 16%, a difference of just 0.9 percentage points between the two. Former St. Pete City Council member and former state Rep. Wengay Newton gets 12%.