The applause for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis from a ballroom full of Republican activists was loud and long — and it happened before the Florida governor even took the stage. With more than 40 months before November 2024 and in the key swing state of Pennsylvania, the race for the Republican nomination for president is already underway. And while the 42-year-old governor said nothing concrete about his future plans beyond winning reelection next fall, DeSantis hinted at his ambitions with his final line of the night: