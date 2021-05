Not everyone wants or needs a three-row full-size SUV as humongous as the GMC Yukon or Chevrolet Suburban. For those drivers, General Motors has options. The GMC Acadia and Chevrolet Traverse are crossovers intended for different use cases. Both have three rows of seats, but the Acadia is sized closer to a midsize SUV while the Traverse goes big—more like a high-riding minivan than conventional SUV. Either could fit your needs, but what makes the GMC Acadia and Chevrolet Traverse different? Here are factors to consider between these two.