PORA: The Rejoin Life Campaign

As a colon cancer survivor with asthma and high-blood pressure, A new Sun City Dermatology patient knew he was in a high risk group for COVID-19. His son had even quit his job as a front line worker to ensure he didn’t bring the virus home. Although the patient watched as three skin cancers grew on his scalp during the pandemic, he did not want to see a doctor until he was vaccinated. He has had eight different skin cancer surgeries in the past.