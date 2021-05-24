newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sun City West, AZ

PORA: The Rejoin Life Campaign

yourvalley.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the past year, many of us have existed in vast silence and a self-imposed isolation. Even worse, some of us have lost relationships, loved ones and jobs. The COVID-19 pandemic is a “human size” mouse trap that clamped down on our assumed freedoms. The resulting mental and economic recession has negatively affected many people. Studies show that weight gain, substance abuse, anxiety and depression are on the rise. These modern plagues are occurring in all ages, economic classes and ethnicities.

www.yourvalley.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Health
Sun City West, AZ
Government
City
Sun City West, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pora#Education Program#Chinese#Rejoin Life Campaign#Pora Officials#Depression#Mental Health Resources#Community#Economic Recession#Vast Silence#Relationships#Substance Abuse#Weight Gain#Uncertainty#Affairs#Social Events
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
Maricopa County, AZyourvalley.net

Foundation offers presentation on scam

Sun City West Foundation partnered with the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office to present a free seminar focusing on trending scams. The seminar is scheduled 9 a.m. Thursday, May 18 at the Foundation building, 14465 W. R.H. Johnson Blvd. The presenter will be Joan Campbell, Maricopa County Attorney’s Office community affairs coordinator.
Phoenix, AZkjzz.org

Q&AZ: How Often Does Phoenix Redraw Its Districts?

With the 2020 census results collected, states and cities are close to drawing new district boundaries. Through KJZZ's Q&AZ project, a listener asked: How often do Phoenix City Council districts get redistricted? Who draws the new lines?. Phoenix changes its district boundaries every 10 years, in line with the U.S....
Maricopa County, AZWest Valley View

Verrado Rotary donates clothing to Abrazo West

The Rotary Club of Verrado donated 760 items of clothing to Abrazo Hospital’s Clothes Closet on its west campus May 4. Barry Worman, Abrazo’s director of volunteer services and community relations, said the clothing was a welcome donation after the main donor was forced to disband. “The Clothes Closet usually...
Sun City West, AZyourvalley.net

Elbe: New pre-sale inspection bad idea

Recreation Centers of Sun City West board and general manager just keep coming up with bad ideas. Their latest is a CC&R pre-sale Inspection. Ever since Del Webb started Sun City West, we have not needed or wanted anything like this foolish endeavor. I feel that this is just the California housing police moving into our once nice place to live.
Arizona Statepronewsreport.com

Mitchell Giangobbe, MD, FACS, a General and Vascular Surgeon with Veincare of Arizona

Get to know General and Vascular Surgeon Dr. Mitchell Giangobbe, who serves patients in Sun City West, Arizona. (ProNewsReport Editorial):- New York City, New York May 14, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Well-versed in the field of general and vascular surgery, Dr. Giangobbe sees patients at his private practice, Veincare of Arizona, located in Sun City West, Arizona. Since 1995, he has built a team of friendly, experienced professionals with the same values.
Sun City West, AZyourvalley.net

Sports Pavilion closed for upgrade

Spring capitol projects continue in Sun City West, and that means facilities have to close in order to upgrade. Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. For $5.99, less than 20 cents a day, subscribers will receive unlimited access to...
Sun City West, AZyourvalley.net

Slade: Club, IRS issue shines poorly on Sun City West

Once again, Recreation Centers of Sun City West management along with the overpaid legal and financial consultants hired by the management has shown they appear to be incompetent. I am referring to the fiasco with the Internal Revenue Service over how and when clubs can collect fees for activities, do...
Sun City West, AZyourvalley.net

SCW church offers event for healing

For people in Sun City West and the world, the COVID-19 pandemic played a major role in several areas of life. Many things were lost, including life, time and hope. Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. For $5.99, less...
Sun City, AZyourvalley.net

Skin cancer screenings remain important

As a colon cancer survivor with asthma and high-blood pressure, A new Sun City Dermatology patient knew he was in a high risk group for COVID-19. His son had even quit his job as a front line worker to ensure he didn’t bring the virus home. Although the patient watched as three skin cancers grew on his scalp during the pandemic, he did not want to see a doctor until he was vaccinated. He has had eight different skin cancer surgeries in the past.
Sun City West, AZyourvalley.net

Virden: Reader sees much waste in community

In response to your article (“Water committee discusses management plan,” Sun City West Independent, April 28, 2021), we have lived here five years and all we ever hear is things are really getting bad and we really need to do something. Every year the same scenario but no action. I...
Sun City West, AZyourvalley.net

SCW Posse volunteers keep tabs on vactioners’ homes

The soon-to-be exodus of homeowners from Sun City West will kick the Posse volunteer Vacation Watch program into full swing. Each year thousands of residents temporarily leave their homes in Arizona for cooler climates or to be closer to family. Some depart for a few weeks and some for months.
Sun City West, AZyourvalley.net

Water Committee discusses management plan

Looking ahead to January 2025, Sun City West is preparing to make the appropriate water adjustments. Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. For $5.99, less than 20 cents a day, subscribers will receive unlimited access to the website, including...