PORA: The Rejoin Life Campaign
For the past year, many of us have existed in vast silence and a self-imposed isolation. Even worse, some of us have lost relationships, loved ones and jobs. The COVID-19 pandemic is a “human size” mouse trap that clamped down on our assumed freedoms. The resulting mental and economic recession has negatively affected many people. Studies show that weight gain, substance abuse, anxiety and depression are on the rise. These modern plagues are occurring in all ages, economic classes and ethnicities.www.yourvalley.net