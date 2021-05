Traffic volume around the Las Vegas Valley has slowly been getting back to pre-pandemic levels — especially along the busiest road in the area. Combined traffic volume on three points of Interstate 15 (at Primm, Sahara Avenue and Mesquite) saw a total daily average of 370,637 vehicles in April, 3 percent above April 2019 — the last year before the pandemic reduced traffic numbers — when an average 360,345 vehicles were recorded, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.