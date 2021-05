AUSTIN, Texas — On Friday, the Texas House approved House Bill 1925, a statewide ban on public camping of homeless individuals, with Senate amendments. The Senate had previously passed the bill on May 20 by a vote of 28-3 with some changes, sending it back to the House. Prior to that, in the House, it was approved by a vote of 85-56. Although the legislation had sponsors from both parties, much of the opposition came from Democrats.