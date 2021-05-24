newsbreak-logo
With Olympics Looming, U.S. State Department Issues Do Not Travel Advisory for Japan

By John Lohn - Associate Editor-in-Chief
SwimInfo
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Olympics Looming, U.S. State Department Issues Do Not Travel Advisory for Japan. The State Department of the United States on Monday advised American citizens not to travel to Japan, in light of the country’s significant rise in COVID-19 cases. The State Department has instituted a Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory, which is the highest level of warning that can be put in place. The Level 4 caution arrives just two months before the start of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, which have already been delayed a year due to the global pandemic.

