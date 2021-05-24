newsbreak-logo
Videos, public records reveal more details about disturbances at Kings Island

By Karin Johnson
WLWT 5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMASON, Ohio — One day after Kings Island closed the park early due to unruly behavior, there was another disturbance at the park, WLWT has learned through public records. According to dispatch reports obtained by WLWT, a person called police Sunday night concerned about her 14-year-old grandson who was at the park. According to the report the caller said her grandson was "running from a group of males that claimed to have guns."

