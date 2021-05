There is speed and there is power, and then there is Class of 2023 Louisiana running back Kaleb Jackson. Jackson is that rare mix of a power back with breakaway speed capable of taking any handoff to the house from any spot on the field. During the abbreviated 2020 high school football season, the 5-11, 200-pound, tailback lit up 4A defenses averaging 11.1 yards per carry covering 907 yards with 12 total touchdowns. His 10.6 speed in the 100 was further showcased on kick returns taking three back for scores. As teams find out about the Liberty High School standout, offers are being dropped. Baylor, Florida State, LSU, and TCU see him as a cornerstone piece of their future offense.