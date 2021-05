A network of other manned and unmanned platforms helped find the targets for the classified loitering munitions to engage. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. The U.S. Army recently tested a new, classified loitering munition, a type of weapon sometimes referred to as a "suicide drone," as part of an advanced warfighting exercise called Edge 21. An experimental network of manned and unmanned aircraft was also used to first locate and then cue those weapons, officially known as Joint Man-in-the-Loop Loitering Munitions, to their targets.