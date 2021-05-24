newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bakersfield, CA

6th Annual End of Watch Workout to honor fallen BPD Officer David Nelson

By Veronica Morley, 23ABC
Posted by 
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fmKVD_0a9rupDr00

Fallen Bakersfield Police Officer David Nelson will be honored again during the 6th Annual David Nelson End of Watch (EOW) Workout at Garces Memorial High School in Bakersfield.

Officer David Nelson crashed his car and died while chasing a suspect near Bakersfield College in 2015. He is the 57th officer to die while on duty in Kern County.

Every year, BPD and the community come together to participate in a workout to honor Officer Nelson. All of the funds raised during the event are donated to the David Nelson Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Officer Nelson was known for his love of fitness and the workout of 1 mile run, 19 sets of exercises, and 1 swim are significant because it was his badge number.

This year, the workout is scheduled for Sunday, June 27 at 8 a.m. BPD is asking for a minimum $20 dollar donation.

KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

2K+
Followers
763
Post
410K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kern County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bpd#Workout#Bakersfield College#End Of Watch#County Police#Officer David Nelson#Officer Nelson#Bpd#Fitness#Suspect#Exercises#Love#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Bakersfield, CAPosted by
KERO 23 ABC News

Bakersfield vet has license revoked

A Bakersfield veterinarian has had his license revoked following complaints of negligence in the care of four animals. Mukand Sandhu, who owns and works at 4 Paws Pet Hospital in Southwest Bakersfield, had his license revoked effective May 27th.