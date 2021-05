As a former Army captain, I can attest to the fact that military personnel depend on many things for protection as they serve. No matter the branch we’re in or the job we have, there is always some level of inherent risk. It’s a no-brainer that any product provided to the military for servicemembers should be adequately tested for safety and effectiveness – to prevent even more (and unnecessary) danger. So, when litigation began building over defective 3M Combat Arms earplugs, I don’t doubt it resonated as deeply with many servicemembers as it did with me. This product, which was widely sold to the U.S. military, and has literally one job – to protect soldiers’ hearing – did exactly the opposite, and that’s unacceptable.