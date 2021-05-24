newsbreak-logo
Governor appoints 1st Black woman to Missouri Supreme Court

By SUMMER BALLENTINE - Associated Press
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson has appointed the first Black woman to serve as a Missouri Supreme Court judge. The Republican governor on Monday named Missouri Eastern District Appeals Court Judge Robin Ransom to the high court. She’s replacing Judge Laura Denvir Stith, who retired in March. Ransom will join Chief Justice George Draper as the second Black judge currently serving on the Supreme Court. She doesn’t need Senate confirmation. Former Republican Gov. Matt Blunt first appointed Ransom to serve as a St. Louis County circuit judge in 2008. Parson appointed her in 2019 to serve as an appeals court judge.

