El Paso, TX

Workforce Solutions Borderplex Presents April 2021 Labor Market Review

By Martin Fernandez Jr
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(El Paso, TX) May 24, 2021 – Workforce Solutions Borderplex (WSB) presents the Labor Market Review (LMR) for April 2021. The LMR is published by the Labor Market Information Department of the Texas Workforce Commission. This monthly report provides current information and statistics about the Texas and Borderplex economy generally, and the labor force specifically. Unemployment claimant reporting is also found in this report.

