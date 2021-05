The Waterville-Mansfield Shockers baseball team dropped four games in a heartbreaking week. On Tuesday the Shockers found out what the elite teams in 1B look like as they were pounded by the ACH Warriors, losing 43-2. On Wednesday they hosted the Pateros Billygoats. While the Shockers showed the fight had not been beaten out of them the previous night, Waterville-Mansfield could not overcome 11 errors as they lost 19-10. On Saturday errors continued to plague the Shockers when they hosted the Moses Lake Chiefs C team for a double header. Waterville-Mansfield dropped both games 15-4 and 14-3.