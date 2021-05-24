US Judge: Saipan casino builder must pay 7 ex-workers $5.4M

The online casino industry is booming in the United States. With each passing year more and more states are opening their virtual doors to iGaming, meaning it’s never been easier to play a few hands of blackjack or find your favorite slot… and what accompanies legal casino games? Bonuses and free money offers. Legal online casinos know that you, the player, have options. They know that they need to do their part to keep you interested with lucrative promotional deals and other extras, or another casino will. Now, there’s a wealth of different offers available out there, which should you grab? That’s where we come in.