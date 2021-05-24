Preview: Mystics remain in Indiana against the Fever on Tuesday night
Mystics: Natasha Cloud (Ankle, Questionable); Elena Delle Donne (Back, Out); Alysha Clark (Foot, Out) Fever: Lauren Cox (Knee, Out); Aaliyah Wilson (Foot, Out) The Washington Mystics (1-3) will play the Indiana Fever (1-4) again on Tuesday after losing 89-77 despite 31 points from Tina Charles. That previous game was also the first game for Myisha Hines-Allen since playing overseas. She didn’t do so hot offensively as she was held scoreless. But we know she’ll get going as the season progresses.www.msn.com