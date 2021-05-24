newsbreak-logo
Woman found guilty of negligent homicide after deadly 2018 hit-and-run

By HNN Staff
hawaiinewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Big Island woman faces 15 years in prison after she was found guilty of a deadly hit-and-run. Paulette Paulich fled the scene of a 2018 crash when she rear ended a motorcyclist in South Kona on Highway 11. The rider, 61-year old Mark Brown, eventually...

