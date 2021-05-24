newsbreak-logo
Megadeth 'Parts Ways' with David Ellefson After Leaked Graphic Videos and 'Strained Relationship'

By Tomás Mier
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Ellefson is no longer a member of Megadeth. On Monday, the group's frontman Dave Mustaine announced that the rock group would be "officially parting ways" with Ellefson, 56, after graphic videos and messages involving him leaked online. "We are informing our fans that David Ellefson is no longer playing...

