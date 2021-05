Red Rock Resorts, parent company of Station Casinos, is going through a transition. Analysts like it. Top Station executives Chairman and CEO Frank Fertitta III, Vice Chairman Lorenzo Fertitta and Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Stephen Cootey met with gaming analysts from Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan late last week to discuss the company’s big news — the sale of the Palms casino to the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians for $650 million and the planned groundbreaking of a new project near South Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway in early 2022.