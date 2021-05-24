newsbreak-logo
Deals around the Valley for Foster Care Awareness Month

By Kelsie Blazier
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 3 days ago
May is Foster Care Awareness Month and to thank foster families, the Arizona Department of Child Safety has teamed up with businesses across the Valley to bring discounted admission prices to local attractions, as well as special deals at restaurants.

Throughout the month of May, the Arizona Science Center is offering $3 admission for foster families. Additionally, Arizona State Parks and Trails are offering complimentary annual passes to interested foster families.

Other local businesses involved in providing deals for foster families throughout the month of May include:

  • Medieval Times
  • Papa John’s Pizza
  • Munchpaks
  • Sodalicious
  • Bryan’s Black Mountain BBQ
  • Dave & Busters

“Foster care Awareness Month is really about bringing a heightened level of community awareness, and really celebrating foster families who serve so valiantly all the time,” DCS Director Mike Faust said.”These people open their hearts and their homes to serve vulnerable children and are just salt of the earth people. They do such a fantastic job.”

There are roughly 13,800 foster children in Arizona, Faust said. While the need for foster families is always great, Faust says there are many ways the public can get involved to help foster children year-round.

“You just have to ask, you know, what are you ready for with your family? And what's the most appropriate thing to do?” Faust said.

For more information on fostering, head to dcs.az.gov/licensed.

