Sun City, AZ

Sun City transporter makes bracelets from guitar strings for patients

By Nicole Grigg
Posted by 
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 3 days ago


For many patients going inside Banner Boswell Medical Center in Sun City, it’s a different tune when it comes to hospitality as you can expect to find a singing patient transporter.

Steve Stanek has spent the past year working inside the hospital throughout COVID-19 where hospital policies changed operations from restricting or limiting the number of visitors inside.

Stanek was one of the familiar faces seeing the family members who would try and come inside for services, “I thought my bracelets were a way of letting them know, everybody here cares.”

The former firefighter from back east tells ABC15 that he realized the need to bring positivity inside the hospital during COVID-19 so he started sharing his love of music and his guitar by making bracelets out of old guitar strings.

He said when people ask about his bracelet, he passes them along with a message, “and if I give you one, I want you to think of your favorite song, to help you get through the most difficult times of your life,” he said.

So far, over 100 bracelets have been made for patients, and Stanek plans to keep making them for those who are having a rough day inside the hospital.

