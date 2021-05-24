newsbreak-logo
Decatur County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Sheridan by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 18:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is on the ground. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Decatur; Sheridan A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL SHERIDAN AND SOUTH CENTRAL DECATUR COUNTIES At 631 PM CDT, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located near Selden, or 15 miles north of Hoxie, moving east at 20 mph. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW! HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible. Locations impacted include Selden, Dresden and Leoville. TORNADO...OBSERVED TORNADO DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL...1.50IN

alerts.weather.gov
Effective: 2021-05-16 18:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Graham; Sheridan The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Sheridan County in northwestern Kansas Southwestern Graham County in northwestern Kansas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 649 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Morland, or 13 miles west of Hill City, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Sheridan and southwestern Graham Counties, including the following locations... Saint Peter, Studley and Penokee. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Effective: 2021-05-16 01:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Gove; Sheridan The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Flood Warning for Southwestern Sheridan County in northwestern Kansas Northern Gove County in west central Kansas * Until 700 AM CDT. * At 210 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms has diminished, however additional rainfall is expected in the warning area. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. * Low lying areas may experience flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southwestern Sheridan and Northern Gove Counties
Effective: 2021-05-12 07:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Decatur; Rawlins DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility down to 1/4 and less miles in dense fog. * WHERE...In Kansas, Rawlins and Decatur Counties. In Nebraska, Hitchcock and Red Willow Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Effective: 2021-05-02 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Decatur; Norton The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Norton County in northwestern Kansas Decatur County in northwestern Kansas * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 732 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles west of Danbury to 8 miles north of Rexford, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Mesonet at Oberlin. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Dresden, Jennings, Lenora and Edmond. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH