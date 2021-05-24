newsbreak-logo
Hale County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hale, Lamb, Swisher by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 18:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hale; Lamb; Swisher The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Hale County in northwestern Texas Southwestern Swisher County in the Panhandle of Texas Southeastern Lamb County in northwestern Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 637 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fieldton, or 10 miles northeast of Littlefield, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported quarter sized hail. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Olton, Fieldton, Spade, Halfway and Edmonson. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Hale County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hale, Lubbock by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 23:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. In addition to large hail, significant amounts of smaller hail is likely. Accumulating hail can cause damage to crops, trees, and vehicles. Target Area: Hale; Lubbock A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LUBBOCK...SOUTHWESTERN FLOYD...NORTHWESTERN CROSBY AND SOUTHEASTERN HALE COUNTIES At 1127 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Petersburg, or 12 miles east of Abernathy, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Floydada, Petersburg and Cone. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Hale County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Hale by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hale The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Floyd County in northwestern Texas Northeastern Hale County in northwestern Texas * Until 615 AM CDT. * At 310 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Plainview, Floydada, Lockney, Aiken, South Plains and Seth Ward. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Castro County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Castro, Lamb by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Castro; Lamb The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Lamb County in northwestern Texas Southwestern Castro County in the panhandle of Texas * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 736 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include in and around Earth and Springlake including US Highway 70 and Farm to Market Road 1055.
Lamb County, TX

Tornado Warning issued for Lamb by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Lamb The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Lamb County in northwestern Texas * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 812 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 6 miles north of Amherst, or 9 miles south of Earth, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Fieldton. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.50IN
Bailey County, TX

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Childress, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 17:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Never drive through water of unknown depth. Be aware that road surfaces may become washed out. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bailey; Briscoe; Castro; Childress; Cochran; Cottle; Crosby; Dickens; Floyd; Garza; Hale; Hall; Hockley; Kent; King; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Motley; Parmer; Stonewall; Swisher; Terry; Yoakum FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for Portions of northwest and the Panhandle of Texas, including the following areas, in northwest Texas, Bailey, Childress, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hockley, Kent, King, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Stonewall, Terry and Yoakum. In the Panhandle of Texas, Briscoe, Castro, Hall, Parmer and Swisher. * From Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * Severe thunderstorms are expected to develop across the area late this afternoon and evening, and will also produce locally intense rainfall. There will be a risk for local rainfall totals in excess of 4 inches from these storms that could cause flash flooding. * Flash flooding may occur from these storms as well as rapid water rises through draws and arroyos. Local drainage systems could become overwhelmed. Local roads may become impassable and road closures are possible.
Bailey County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bailey, Lamb by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bailey; Lamb A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL BAILEY AND CENTRAL LAMB COUNTIES At 550 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northeast of Amherst, or 10 miles north of Littlefield, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Earth, Sudan, Amherst, Fieldton and Springlake. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Castro County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Castro, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Light accumulations of small hail will be possible. Consider moving to a sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Castro; Swisher SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN HALE...SOUTHEASTERN CASTRO...SOUTHWESTERN SWISHER AND EASTERN LAMB COUNTIES UNTIL 1030 PM CDT At 929 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Hart to near Cotton Center. Movement was east at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Plainview, Tulia, Hale Center, Kress, Halfway and Edmonson. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for the Panhandle of and northwestern Texas.
Briscoe County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Briscoe, Floyd, Hale, Hall, Motley, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Briscoe; Floyd; Hale; Hall; Motley; Swisher SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 220 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms from near Plainview, to near Floydada. These storms are moving east at 25 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Plainview, Floydada, Silverton, Turkey, Caprock Canyon State Park, Lockney, Kress, Quitaque, South Plains, Claytonville, Dougherty, Aiken, Flomot, Valley Schools, Seth Ward and Edmonson.
Crosby County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Kent, Lubbock, Lynn by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crosby; Dickens; Floyd; Garza; Hale; Kent; Lubbock; Lynn; Terry THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN KENT...LUBBOCK LYNN...DICKENS...GARZA...SOUTHERN FLOYD...EAST CENTRAL TERRY CROSBY...SOUTHWESTERN MOTLEY AND SOUTHERN HALE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northwestern Texas.
Bailey County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bailey, Cochran, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Terry, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bailey; Cochran; Hockley; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Terry; Yoakum A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BAILEY...SOUTHWESTERN LUBBOCK...WESTERN LYNN EASTERN COCHRAN...TERRY...HOCKLEY...YOAKUM AND SOUTHERN LAMB COUNTIES At 753 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles northeast of Morton to 8 miles southeast of Lehman to near Plains to 6 miles west of Denver City, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Levelland, Brownfield, Denver City, Morton, Sundown, Anton, Tokio, Enochs, Locketville, Whitharral, Pep, Lehman, Meadow, Smyer, Whiteface, Ropesville, Wellman and Opdyke West. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...70MPH
Lamb County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Lamb by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 20:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lamb The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a * Flood Warning for East Central Bailey County in northwestern Texas Southwestern Lamb County in northwestern Texas * Until midnight CDT. * At 947 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in and to the west of Amherst including US Highway 84. An estimated between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sudan and Amherst.
Lamb County, TX

How an untrained storm chaser captured this stunning tornado photo

Ryan Reese isn't exactly a storm chaser. He works in a cotton gin. But after 7 p.m. on Sunday evening, the Lamb County man said he went from waiting for his kids to get out of a Sunday evening church activity to tracking down a tornado, capturing some stunning images of the well-defined, dark twister as it traveled over farmland - just missing his house - but thankfully not causing any other damage in rural Lamb County.
Lamb County, TX

Tornado warning expired for Lamb County, severe storms continue

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Tornado Warning for Lamb County north of Littlefield has expired as of 8:45 p.m., but Severe Thunderstorm warnings continue. Tornado reported in Lamb County, tornado was briefly on the ground north of Sudan around 7:45 p.m. =====. LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch...
Bailey County, TX

Wind Advisory issued for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Crosby, Floyd, Garza, Hale by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 15:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Bailey; Briscoe; Castro; Cochran; Crosby; Floyd; Garza; Hale; Hockley; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Parmer; Swisher; Terry; Yoakum WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...The South Plains and the southern Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and a few power outages may result.
Briscoe County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Briscoe, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 20:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Briscoe; Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN FLOYD...NORTHERN HALE...SOUTHEASTERN SWISHER AND SOUTHWESTERN BRISCOE COUNTIES At 809 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles south of Claytonville, or 12 miles northeast of Plainview, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Plainview, Hale Center, Lockney, Aiken, Claytonville and Seth Ward. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Bailey County, TX

Fire Weather Watch issued for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Monitor later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bailey; Briscoe; Castro; Cochran; Crosby; Dickens; Floyd; Garza; Hale; Hall; Hockley; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Motley; Parmer; Swisher; Terry; Yoakum FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTH PLAINS, EASTERN ROLLING PLAINS, AND SOUTHERN TEXAS PANHANDLE The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. * Timing...Noon until midnight. * Wind...West southwesterly approaching 30 mph becoming northerly late. * Humidity...5 to 10 percent. * Fuels...Dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.