Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hale, Lamb, Swisher by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-24 18:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hale; Lamb; Swisher The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Hale County in northwestern Texas Southwestern Swisher County in the Panhandle of Texas Southeastern Lamb County in northwestern Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 637 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fieldton, or 10 miles northeast of Littlefield, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported quarter sized hail. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Olton, Fieldton, Spade, Halfway and Edmonson. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov