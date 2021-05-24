Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pecos by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-24 18:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pecos The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Pecos County in southwestern Texas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 638 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 22 miles southwest of McCamey, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bakersfield. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 284 and 307. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov