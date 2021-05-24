Severe Weather Statement issued for Crane, Upton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 16:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Muskogee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WAGONER...SOUTHWESTERN CHEROKEE AND NORTHEASTERN MUSKOGEE COUNTIES At 552 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Okay, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Muskogee... Wagoner Fort Gibson... Okay Hulbert... Tullahassee Sequoyah State Park A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern and east central Oklahoma. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH