Crane County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crane, Upton by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 18:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crane; Upton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PECOS...SOUTHEASTERN CRANE AND SOUTHWESTERN UPTON COUNTIES At 624 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of McCamey, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include McCamey and Upton County Airport. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
Osage County, OKweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 13:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Osage A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN OSAGE COUNTY At 121 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Burbank, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Pawhuska... Fairfax Shidler... Burbank Foraker... Pearsonia Webb City... Apperson A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Crane County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crane, Pecos, Upton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 08:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crane; Pecos; Upton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL PECOS...SOUTHEASTERN CRANE AND SOUTHWESTERN UPTON COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM CDT At 506 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 21 miles southeast of Fort Stockton, moving northeast at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include McCamey, Upton County Airport, Bakersfield and Girvin. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 276 and 298. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for western and southwestern Texas.
Muskogee County, OKweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Muskogee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 16:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Muskogee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WAGONER...SOUTHWESTERN CHEROKEE AND NORTHEASTERN MUSKOGEE COUNTIES At 552 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Okay, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Muskogee... Wagoner Fort Gibson... Okay Hulbert... Tullahassee Sequoyah State Park A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern and east central Oklahoma. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Donley County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Donley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Donley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR DONLEY COUNTY At 719 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles south of Clarendon, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Clarendon, Hedley and Lelia Lake. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Cottle County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cottle by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 21:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cottle A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN COTTLE COUNTY At 1038 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southeast of Swearingen, or 15 miles east of Paducah, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hackberry. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Clay County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 01:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CLAY COUNTY At 119 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southeast of Windthorst, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Windthorst, southwestern Lake Arrowhead, Shannon and Joy. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Wichita County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 20:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Wichita A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN COTTON...NORTHWESTERN CLAY AND NORTHEASTERN WICHITA COUNTIES At 1020 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Burkburnett, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Northern Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, Randlett, Sheppard AFB, Taylor, Charlie and Cashion. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH
Clay County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 22:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Clay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN COTTON...NORTHWESTERN CLAY AND NORTHEASTERN WICHITA COUNTIES At 1020 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Burkburnett, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Northern Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, Randlett, Sheppard AFB, Taylor, Charlie and Cashion. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH
Glasscock County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Glasscock by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Glasscock A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN GLASSCOCK COUNTY At 800 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Garden City, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Garden City. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Archer County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Archer by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 21:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Archer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CLAY AND SOUTHEASTERN ARCHER COUNTIES At 103 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Windthorst, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Archer City, Scotland, Windthorst, southwestern Lake Arrowhead, Shannon and Joy. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...70MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 23:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Knox A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN KNOX AND NORTHWESTERN BAYLOR COUNTIES At 1156 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northwest of Red Springs, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Red Springs, Vera and Bomarton. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Foard County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Foard, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 23:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Foard; Knox A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FOARD AND NORTH CENTRAL KNOX COUNTIES At 1125 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northeast of Truscott, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Truscott. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH
Nowata County, OKweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Nowata by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Nowata A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ROGERS...CENTRAL WASHINGTON AND SOUTHWESTERN NOWATA COUNTIES At 310 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northeast of Ramona, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations in or near the path include Bartlesville... Nowata Dewey... Ramona Ochelata... Delaware Lenapah... Talala New Alluwe... Watova A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH
Cotton County, OKweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cotton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 22:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Cotton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN COTTON...NORTHWESTERN CLAY AND NORTHEASTERN WICHITA COUNTIES At 1020 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Burkburnett, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Northern Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, Randlett, Sheppard AFB, Taylor, Charlie and Cashion. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH