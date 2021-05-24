newsbreak-logo
Decatur County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Decatur, Sheridan by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 18:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This thunderstorm is capable of producing all types of severe weather including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and tornadoes. Move quickly to a safe shelter such as an interior room, a bathroom, closet or basement. Target Area: Decatur; Sheridan The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Sheridan County in northwestern Kansas Southeastern Decatur County in northwestern Kansas * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 638 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dresden, or 15 miles south of Oberlin, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Dresden around 655 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Jennings and Clayton. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northwestern Kansas. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
