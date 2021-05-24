newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pecos County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pecos by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 18:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pecos A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PECOS...SOUTHEASTERN CRANE AND SOUTHWESTERN UPTON COUNTIES At 624 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of McCamey, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include McCamey and Upton County Airport. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pecos County, TX
City
Pecos, TX
City
Mccamey, TX
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Roofs#Animals#Weather Radar#Northeastern Pecos#Severe Certainty#Expect Wind Damage#Expect Hail Damage#Immediate Severity#Target Area#Trees#Vehicles#Siding#Outdoors#Impact#Windows
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Clay County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 01:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CLAY COUNTY At 119 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southeast of Windthorst, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Windthorst, southwestern Lake Arrowhead, Shannon and Joy. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Pecos County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 08:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pecos SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL PECOS COUNTY UNTIL 345 PM CDT At 316 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 26 miles southeast of Fort Stockton, moving northeast at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Pecos County.
Donley County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Donley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Donley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR DONLEY COUNTY At 719 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles south of Clarendon, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Clarendon, Hedley and Lelia Lake. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Osage County, OKweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 13:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Osage A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN OSAGE COUNTY At 121 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Burbank, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Pawhuska... Fairfax Shidler... Burbank Foraker... Pearsonia Webb City... Apperson A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Pecos County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Pecos; Terrell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL PECOS AND NORTH CENTRAL TERRELL COUNTIES At 350 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 29 miles southeast of Fort Stockton, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Bakersfield. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 280 and 300. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...70MPH
Pecos County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Pecos; Terrell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL PECOS AND NORTH CENTRAL TERRELL COUNTIES At 402 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 30 miles southeast of Fort Stockton, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Bakersfield. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 280 and 300. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...70MPH
Pecos County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Pecos; Terrell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL PECOS AND NORTH CENTRAL TERRELL COUNTIES At 420 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 31 miles southeast of Fort Stockton, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Bakersfield. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 292 and 300. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...70MPH
Brewster County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brewster, Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Brewster; Pecos; Terrell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PECOS...EAST CENTRAL BREWSTER AND TERRELL COUNTIES At 739 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest of Dryden, moving east at 25 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Sanderson, Dryden and Terrell County Airport. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.75IN WIND...70MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brewster, Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Brewster; Pecos; Terrell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PECOS...EAST CENTRAL BREWSTER AND TERRELL COUNTIES At 811 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dryden, moving east at 30 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Softball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Sanderson, Dryden and Terrell County Airport. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...4.00IN WIND...70MPH
Brewster County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brewster, Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brewster; Pecos A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL PECOS...NORTHEASTERN BREWSTER AND WESTERN TERRELL COUNTIES At 617 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles north of Sanderson, moving southeast at 20 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Three inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Sheffield, Sanderson and Terrell County Airport. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 270 and 289. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...3.00IN WIND...70MPH
Brewster County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brewster, Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brewster; Pecos A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PECOS AND NORTH CENTRAL BREWSTER COUNTIES At 533 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles west of Sanderson, moving southeast at 45 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Sierra Madera. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.75IN WIND...70MPH
Baylor County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Baylor, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 23:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Baylor; Knox A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN KNOX AND NORTHWESTERN BAYLOR COUNTIES At 1156 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northwest of Red Springs, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Red Springs, Vera and Bomarton. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Pecos County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pecos; Terrell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL PECOS AND NORTHEASTERN TERRELL COUNTIES At 505 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles west of Sheffield, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Sheffield and Bakersfield. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 281 and 323. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...70MPH
Cherokee County, OKweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 18:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cherokee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL CHEROKEE COUNTY At 615 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles south of Hulbert, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Fort Gibson... Hulbert A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern and east central Oklahoma. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Pecos County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pecos; Terrell THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL PECOS AND NORTHEASTERN TERRELL COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Texas.
Brewster County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brewster, Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brewster; Pecos A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PECOS AND NORTH CENTRAL BREWSTER COUNTIES At 510 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 22 miles east of Marathon, or 32 miles northwest of Sanderson, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Fort Stockton and Sierra Madera. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 260 and 262. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.00IN WIND...70MPH
Crane County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crane, Pecos, Upton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 08:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crane; Pecos; Upton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL PECOS...SOUTHEASTERN CRANE AND SOUTHWESTERN UPTON COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM CDT At 506 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 21 miles southeast of Fort Stockton, moving northeast at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include McCamey, Upton County Airport, Bakersfield and Girvin. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 276 and 298. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for western and southwestern Texas.
Brewster County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brewster, Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brewster; Pecos; Terrell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL PECOS...NORTHEASTERN BREWSTER AND WESTERN TERRELL COUNTIES At 617 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles north of Sanderson, moving southeast at 20 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Three inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Sheffield, Sanderson and Terrell County Airport. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 270 and 289. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...3.00IN WIND...70MPH
Brewster County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brewster, Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brewster; Pecos A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PECOS AND NORTH CENTRAL BREWSTER COUNTIES At 527 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 17 miles west of Sanderson, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Sierra Madera. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.50IN WIND...70MPH
Brewster County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brewster, Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brewster; Pecos A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PECOS AND NORTH CENTRAL BREWSTER COUNTIES At 457 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 19 miles northeast of Marathon, or 34 miles south of Fort Stockton, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Fort Stockton and Sierra Madera. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 256 and 262. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...70MPH