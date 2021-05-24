Severe Weather Statement issued for Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Brewster; Pecos; Terrell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PECOS...EAST CENTRAL BREWSTER AND TERRELL COUNTIES At 739 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest of Dryden, moving east at 25 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Sanderson, Dryden and Terrell County Airport. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.75IN WIND...70MPH