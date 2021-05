When people, especially women, reach a certain age between their late twenties to their mid-thirties, it’s like nothing else they do matters and the one question that keeps haunting them is ‘why aren’t you married yet?’ or even worse ‘better hurry up and get married so you can have babies’ like suddenly that’s what your worth depends on. That’s what all those years of education and hard work and personal development should get you; a husband or a wife otherwise something must be terribly wrong with you.