Lee Hyori talked about her traumatizing experience with her first dog. She said, "When I was living with my parents, we always had a dog. They would be mutts from the countryside. When my parents went to work and my sisters went to school, I would be home alone with the dog. The dog's name was 'Mary', but when it got just a little older, my parents sent it to a Bosintang restaurant. It was so shocking to me when I was a child."