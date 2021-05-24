newsbreak-logo
NFL

Teddy Bridgewater, Drew Lock embrace QB competition with the Denver Broncos

Teddy Bridgewater did not hesitate when asked about the last time he was in a quarterback competition.

It was yesterday. And the day before. And on and on.

“Every day I wake up, I consider myself competing for my job,” Bridgewater said Monday. “I think that’s the mindset of everyone who plays this game.”

This time, the competition is obvious to everyone outside the team, as well. Bridgewater took part in organized team activities with his new club, the Denver Broncos, as he battles for the starting job along with incumbent Drew Lock .

Bridgewater completed 69.1 percent of his passes for 3,733 yards, 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 starts last season with the Carolina Panthers. Denver acquired the 28-year-old on April 28 in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yZ7Jc_0a9rqMvI00
Denver Broncos schedule and 2021 season predictions

The veteran deflected questions about whether one season was enough time to prove himself in Carolina, instead saying he was focused on the Broncos. He said he is focused on improvement, not whether the Broncos consider him the top quarterback today or in Week 1.

Teddy Bridgewater talks about Denver Broncos QB competition

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IGMxJ_0a9rqMvI00
May 24, 2021; Englewood, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) during organized team activities at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

“I saw Von (Miller) this morning when he came in the building,” Bridgewater said. “The first thing he said today was, ‘You’re here to play football now.’ That’s my mindset now. I’m here to play football and whatever happens, happens. I’m here to help this team become a better team.”

Lock, 24, started 13 games for the Broncos last season. He completed 57.3 percent of his passes for 2,933 yards, 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

The Missouri product welcomed the addition of Bridgewater to practice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U3pcw_0a9rqMvI00
NFL Power Rankings: Team outlooks after 2021 schedule release

Drew Lock's take on QB situation in Denver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jJZq1_0a9rqMvI00
Dec 27, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) looks to pass during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

“It’s going to be fun,” Lock said. “I’m excited to be able to go out there and have this competition, push myself to a whole different level that maybe I wouldn’t have gotten to without this.”

So far, the two quarterbacks have connected off the field as they compete for a starting job on it.

“Teddy’s been great,” Lock said. “Today was obviously the first time meeting him in person being that we’ve all had to be on Zoom again up until this point. I feel like we’re going to be able to talk easily out there. It comes from seeing Drew (Brees) play. He’s seen a lot of great quarterbacks and he’s played a lot of ball. He has a lot of experience.

“I feel like we can both bounce things off of each other now where I don’t feel necessarily that I’m the young one.”

–Field Level Media

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N1ltP_0a9rqMvI00
#1. <a rel="noreferrer noopener" href="https://sportsnaut.com/player/ben-roethlisberger/" target="_blank">Ben Roethlisberger | Pittsburgh Steelers</a>

Ben Roethlisberger , also known as “Big Ben” played college football at Miami University and was drafted 11th overall in the 2004 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Since then, Big Ben won the Rookie of the Year Award in 2004, won two Super Bowls, and earned several Pro Bowl selections.

See Roethlisberger’s player profile now .

#2. <a href="#2. Baker Mayfield | Cleveland Browns">Baker Mayfield | QB | <a rel="noreferrer noopener" href="https://sportsnaut.com/player/baker-mayfield/" target="_blank">Cleveland Browns</a></a>

Baker Mayfield played for the Texas Tech Red Raiders before transferring to the Oklahoma Sooners due to alleged scholarship issues. In 2015, Mayfield earned the Sooners starting QB position, winning several awards in 2017 including the Heisman Trophy.

See Mayfield’s player profile now .

#3. Drew Lock | Denver Broncos

Andrew Lock played college football for the University of Missouri and finished his college career with a total of 99 touchdowns. In 2019 the Denver Broncos picked him in the second round of the Draft, number 42 overall. During the 2019 season, Lock became a starter.

See Lock’s player profile now .

#4. Dak Prescott | Dallas Cowboys

Derek Carr played college football for Fresno State and is the brother of NFL analyst David Carr. In 2014, Carr was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders, formerly the Oakland Raiders in the second round of the NFL Draft.

See Prescott’s player profile now .

#5. Carson Wentz | QB | Philadelphia Eagles

While playing college football for North Dakota State, Carson Wentz won five NCAA FCS National Championships. He was drafted with the second overall pick in the 2016 Draft, and in his first year, he earned multiple NFL and Eagles rookie records. Including most pass attempts by a rookie, and most completions by a rookie.

See Wentz’s player profile now .

