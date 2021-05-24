Teddy Bridgewater, Drew Lock embrace QB competition with the Denver Broncos

Teddy Bridgewater did not hesitate when asked about the last time he was in a quarterback competition.

It was yesterday. And the day before. And on and on.

“Every day I wake up, I consider myself competing for my job,” Bridgewater said Monday. “I think that’s the mindset of everyone who plays this game.”

This time, the competition is obvious to everyone outside the team, as well. Bridgewater took part in organized team activities with his new club, the Denver Broncos, as he battles for the starting job along with incumbent Drew Lock .

Bridgewater completed 69.1 percent of his passes for 3,733 yards, 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 starts last season with the Carolina Panthers. Denver acquired the 28-year-old on April 28 in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick.

The veteran deflected questions about whether one season was enough time to prove himself in Carolina, instead saying he was focused on the Broncos. He said he is focused on improvement, not whether the Broncos consider him the top quarterback today or in Week 1.

Teddy Bridgewater talks about Denver Broncos QB competition

May 24, 2021; Englewood, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) during organized team activities at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

“I saw Von (Miller) this morning when he came in the building,” Bridgewater said. “The first thing he said today was, ‘You’re here to play football now.’ That’s my mindset now. I’m here to play football and whatever happens, happens. I’m here to help this team become a better team.”

Lock, 24, started 13 games for the Broncos last season. He completed 57.3 percent of his passes for 2,933 yards, 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

The Missouri product welcomed the addition of Bridgewater to practice.

Drew Lock’s take on QB situation in Denver

Dec 27, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) looks to pass during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

“It’s going to be fun,” Lock said. “I’m excited to be able to go out there and have this competition, push myself to a whole different level that maybe I wouldn’t have gotten to without this.”

So far, the two quarterbacks have connected off the field as they compete for a starting job on it.

“Teddy’s been great,” Lock said. “Today was obviously the first time meeting him in person being that we’ve all had to be on Zoom again up until this point. I feel like we’re going to be able to talk easily out there. It comes from seeing Drew (Brees) play. He’s seen a lot of great quarterbacks and he’s played a lot of ball. He has a lot of experience. “I feel like we can both bounce things off of each other now where I don’t feel necessarily that I’m the young one.”

–Field Level Media

