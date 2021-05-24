Vote For People Who Will Improve The Country Not Those Who Promise To Fix Roads They Are Obligated To Fix – Efia Odo Charges

On Memorial Day we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for this country so it could remain free. To those brave men and women, this was the best country in the world. It was about keeping their family and friends safe. Their sacrifice was to preserve a land that had no “cancel culture” or loss of the ability to express one’s opinion, free from fear of being attacked by mobs for what they believed. They wanted a country where families could allow their children to go to the playground without fear of being a victim of someone who should be in jail. A land where displaying the American flag was admired without fear of someone putting a match to it.