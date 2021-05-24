newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Vote For People Who Will Improve The Country Not Those Who Promise To Fix Roads They Are Obligated To Fix – Efia Odo Charges

By vanessa nordzi
ghbase.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleControversial Ghanaian actress and video vixen, Efia Odo has asked Ghanaians to stop voting for politicians who promises to fix roads, among other things they are obliged to fix. In a post on her Twitter page, the vocal actress and model said the citizens of Ghana should not vote for...

www.ghbase.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politicians#Ghanaians#Voting#Country#People#Hospitals#Political Leaders#Schools#Running#Vixen#Video#Roads
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Ghana
Place
Africa
News Break
Celebrities
Related
PoliticsFrederick News-Post

Time for a Convention of States to fix country

Our country is in dire straits. Action is needed now, and the states can use the power reserved to them by Article V of the Constitution to rein in federal government overreach. Marylanders support the Convention of States resolution calling for an Article V Convention of States — the process...
Politicspreciouskashmir.com

Govt fixes target of completing 4,200 km PMGSY roads this fiscal

Jammu: Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam Wednesday held a meeting with the Principal Secretary, Public Works Department (R&B), to review the progress made under the flagship programme, ‘Pradhan Mantri Gram SadakYojana’ (PMGSY) in the previous financial year and fixed a target of completing 4,200 km of road this fiscal.
Societythemastonline.com

Africa Freedom Day and plight of our citizens

Harry Kalaba says this year’s Africa Freedom Day would not have come at a better time than this when we will be going to the polls on August 12, 2021 to exercise our right to choose leaders who will help in the true liberation of Zambia. “While we celebrate the...
Middle Eastwaylandstudentpress.com

Opinion: Social media is becoming dangerous to the Israel-Palestine conflict

Over the past year, Instagram changed from a platform for social media to a platform for social change. Hashtags like #blackouttuesday encouraged Instagram users to spread awareness about racism and police brutality. During the lead-up to the election, a similar situation occurred. Many celebrities and public figures broke longtime silences on politics to encourage people to vote blue. These movements sparked a new youth engagement in politics, and they made a change. Record numbers of people turned out to vote, millions attended Black Lives Matter protests, and it’s all thanks to social media. Young people becoming aware of the injustices in the world is promising for the future. However, this change is a double-edged sword. It’s great that we have an environment where people feel free to express their opinions, but the problems arise when people feel like they need to speak out on issues that they aren’t educated on.
Chicago, ILChicago Tribune

Speak Out reader opinion: Remember those who vote for political remap

Speak Out allows readers to comment on the issues of the day. Email Speak Out at speakout@southtownstar.com or call 312-222-2427. Please limit comments to 30 seconds or about 120 words and give your first name and your hometown. When you have the opportunity, Google the new redistricting map for Illinois....
Presidential Electionwsau.com

Zambian president bans campaign rallies to stem COVID-19 spread

LUSAKA (Reuters) – Zambian President Edgar Lungu on Wednesday banned campaign rallies ahead of elections scheduled for Aug. 12, saying large gatherings risked spreading the COVID-19 virus. Lungu, a lawyer, is pitted against economist Hakainde Hichilema of the United Party for National Development (UPND), whom he narrowly beat in the...
Worldsamachar-news.com

Congress Says New Rules Aimed at Stifling Free Speech, Terrorising Social Media

New Delhi: Criticising the new intermediary rules for social media as “draconian”, the Congress on Wednesday demanded that the government shed its “Big Daddy” approach and not stifle free speech and expression which are like oxygen in a democracy. Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi alleged that the new rules are aimed at terrorising the social media and strangulating free thought and expression in the arena which “the BJP and the Modi government now see as a threat to them”.
PoliticsReading Eagle

Letter: Those who died for our country wouldn’t recognize it today

On Memorial Day we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for this country so it could remain free. To those brave men and women, this was the best country in the world. It was about keeping their family and friends safe. Their sacrifice was to preserve a land that had no “cancel culture” or loss of the ability to express one’s opinion, free from fear of being attacked by mobs for what they believed. They wanted a country where families could allow their children to go to the playground without fear of being a victim of someone who should be in jail. A land where displaying the American flag was admired without fear of someone putting a match to it.
Politicsmelodyinter.com

Buhari meets Ghanaian President, Akufo-Addo, at Aso Villa

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met behind closed door with Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agenda of the meeting between President Buhari and the Ghanaian leader was unknown to State House correspondents as at the time of filing this report.
ReligionPosted by
Deseret News

What government officials get wrong about religion

This article was first published in the State of Faith newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Monday night. Although I have a graduate degree in religion, I’m far from an expert on it. Instead, I’m an expert at remembering how much I don’t know. My...
AdvocacyPosted by
WBEZ

Ai-jen Poo, Godmother Of Social Movements

Ai-jen Poo’s life’s work involves bringing dignity and fairness to domestic workers, often women of color, who care for our children and elders and clean our homes. She has mentored and employed leading activists, including a founder of Black Lives Matter. She’s a hidden force in American politics. Her decades-long crusade has made the “care economy” part of President Joe Biden’s agenda.
PoliticsFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

With democracy in danger, join the right side of history | Opinion

The causes of the current instability of American representative democracy are complex, but the instability is real and the resulting danger is serious. Broadly speaking, the catalysts of the crisis we face are rapid cultural and economic changes coupled with slower, but inexorable, demographic trends, all of which threaten the existing paradigm of status and power. And as Daniel Ziblatt and Steven Levitsky wrote in their must-read 2019 book, “How Democracies Die,” “It is difficult to find examples of societies in which shrinking ethnic majorities give up their dominant status without a fight.”
PoliticsSeacoast Online

Opinion/Letter: Concern for the Jewish community and Israel

The recent uptick in anti-Semitic violence in New York and other American cities is very concerning. These violent acts coupled with the curious behavior of the White House towards Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, and the Israeli people in general is alarming. Despite the fact that a large portion of Jewish people...
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

Covid-19: We need to prepare for the worst, says Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR (MAY 25): Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah urged the public to prepare for the worst in facing the current Covid-19 wave following an exponential trend indicated by the Covid-19 graph in this country. “The rise in cases started from April 1 and could trigger a...
Presidential Electionwhtc.com

Zambian president bans campaign rallies to stem COVID-19 spread

LUSAKA (Reuters) – Zambian President Edgar Lungu on Wednesday banned campaign rallies ahead of elections scheduled for Aug. 12, saying large gatherings risked spreading the COVID-19 virus. Lungu, a lawyer, is pitted against economist Hakainde Hichilema of the United Party for National Development (UPND), whom he narrowly beat in the...
Presidential Electionkdal610.com

Zambian president bans campaign rallies to stem COVID-19 spread

LUSAKA (Reuters) – Zambian President Edgar Lungu on Wednesday banned campaign rallies ahead of elections scheduled for Aug. 12, saying large gatherings risked spreading the COVID-19 virus. Lungu, a lawyer, is pitted against economist Hakainde Hichilema of the United Party for National Development (UPND), whom he narrowly beat in the...