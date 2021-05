This week was quite tough on the Johnson family, especially Colt Johnson’s mom Debbie. Soon after her first few appearances on 90 Day Fiance, she became a fan-favorite TV star. In fact, as of today, Mother Debbie has a huge fan following that is always ready to support her. The TLC personality uploaded two heart-breaking posts on her social media, and people are now worried about her. Everyone is hoping that she soon recovers from this huge loss. Here’s everything you need to know.