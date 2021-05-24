BBNaija: Dorathy gifts her elder sister a brand new car to mark her 27th b’day (video)

Sabrina Carpenter is not your typical 22-year-old; she’s a cool 22-year-old, with a low-key 26 million followers on Instagram. Aside from a burgeoning musical career, the former Girl Meets World star is also a fashion designer, producer, movie actor, and Broadway star. Carpenter made her acting debut in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, before starring in Tina Fey’s Broadway musical Mean Girls. Now, she’s spending some time in Atlanta filming Amazon’s Emergency, a role she describes as “timely with the weight of the world,” but without forgoing humor. Carpenter is also hard at work on an album after signing a deal with Island Records, the home of everyone from Demi Lovato to Elton John. Her latest single, “Skin,” has been streamed over 155 million times and counting. It’s safe to say that the world is hungry for Carpenter’s presence—and she knows it; which is why she’s also preparing to produce and star in Alice, Netflix’s reimagining of Alice in Wonderland. After a long night of filming in Georgia, Carpenter got on the phone with us to talk about dancing, dreaming, and why everything is magic in the making.