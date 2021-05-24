newsbreak-logo
BBNaija: Dorathy gifts her elder sister a brand new car to mark her 27th b’day (video)

By Kpakpo
ghbase.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the finalists of the 2020 Big Brother Nigeria reality show, Dorathy, has celebrated her elder sister, Cynthia Bachor as she turns a year older. She bought a Hyundai as a birthday gift for her sister who turned 27 today (May 24). Dorathy took to her Snapchat to share a video of the moment she surprised her sibling with the beautiful whip.

www.ghbase.com
