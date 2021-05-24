newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

I’m one faithful man every Ghanaian woman can find – Kwabena Kwabena

By Realest Blogger
ghbase.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKwabena Kwabena in a self-assessing comment has rated himself as one faithful man every Ghanaian woman can find, ceteris paribus. Speaking to blogger Sammy Kay, Kwabena Kwabena was asked about his failed marriages. In response, the Hi-Life artiste turned to philosophy and self-appraisal to answer the question. According to the...

www.ghbase.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwabena Kwabena
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghanaian#Marriages#God#Citi Fm#Man#Truth#People#Men#Rumours#Affairs#Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
World
News Break
Society
News Break
Celebrities
Related
ReligionMcDowell News

Faith column: I may be a knucklehead, but I'm not insane

Nobody is perfect, except maybe the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage comes close. I’ve never caught her in some imperfection, or if I had, nobody would know it from me. There is such an obsession today for people to be perfect. And, of course, their definition of perfect is what they are. They judge everybody by themselves, which is insane in itself.
Kansas City, MOkkfi.org

Every Woman

Please join us this Saturday as we welcome our special guest Malia Carr, a licensed esthetician, and owner of Spatique in Kansas City. Malia takes a holistic approach to beauty, providing her clients with an attention to detail and a wide variety of beautifying techniques. We will talk with her about sugar hair removal, body hair care, and her own experience of being adopted.
Marie KondoThe Guardian

A trip to the dump is one of my great pleasures in life – and I’m not alone

A couple of miles from my home, down on the other side of the motorway, in a semi-industrial scrubland of building-supply merchants, gearbox specialists and a mysterious warehouse called Limbs and Things, lies the Household Waste Recycle Centre. At least, the council calls it the “HWRC”; everyone else calls it the dump. I have visited this enchanted acre seven or eight times this past year, and I always emerge feeling happy and serene. I see it as my favourite piece of municipal infrastructure – and clearly, I am not alone. “People love it here. Honestly, with some of them, it’s like they’ve seen the Second Coming,” said one of the waste-management officers on a recent visit. When the dump reopened after the first lockdown, the queue to get in stretched 200 cars long. Like pubs, like school, like the touch of our loved ones, we missed it when it wasn’t available.
EntertainmentThe Guardian

I’m not saying I’m an emotional wreck, but almost anything can reduce me to tears

A few years ago, I was on my way to Australia to perform at the Melbourne comedy festival, and was feeling a bit nervous about what Australian audiences were going to make of me. On the plane I decided to try to take my mind off it by having a drink and watching the in-flight entertainment. An hour and a half later, I was watching Dev Patel’s character reunite with his family in India in the film Lion and sobbing my eyes out. One of the cabin crew actually came over to check that I was OK, such was the emotional wreck seated in 42B.
Minoritiesblavity.com

Arrests During LGBTQ+ Conference In Ghana Sparks #ReleaseThe21 Campaign On Social Media

Activist groups are advocating for the release of 21 people who were accosted and arrested in Ghana during an LGBTQ+ conference last week. The event, which took place in Ho City in the country's southeastern region, was designed to train attendees on paralegal services for vulnerable groups, including documenting instances of abuse and how to provide better support as legal aides.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Jillian Michaels stands by her Lizzo obesity remarks

Here’s hoping Lizzo has a thick skin — because celebrity fitness savant Jillian Michaels isn’t backing down from her fat-shaming shade. In the months since publicly criticizing the curvaceous “Cuz I Love You” crooner’s weight, Michaels, 47, is standing by her statements against praising overly plump bodies. But she wishes...
Celebritiesnewslivetv.com

Bollywood celebrities extend Buddha Purnima wishes on social media

New Delhi: On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, several Bollywood celebrities extended heartfelt greetings to their fans and followers on social media. Veteran actor Hema Malini took to Twitter and posted the picture of a beautiful Lord Buddha idol. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Today is Buddha Poornima. The 2,583 rd birth anniversary of Lord Buddha. Let us all pray for the peace of mind, calm and self-awareness during this harmonious, non-violent and uplifting occasion.”
Musicnaijaonpoint.com

T.Nale – Hola Tjovitjo ft. Zola 7 & OBZ

T.Nale takes it to a new dimension as he drops Hola Tjovitjo featuring Zola 7 and OBZ. They go deeper into this new track as they share something beautiful with their fans and to the streets. Zola 7 last went legendary on Cassper Nyovest’s track titled Hlengiwe. They team up...
ReligionDestin Log

I CAN AND I WILL: The chosen ones are closer than you think

God designed you for success. He created you to be a winner, which is true for every person, regardless of what has happened in the past. God has never foreordained anybody to live a mediocre or sad life. He placed a skill inside every one of his children that allows for his work to be done.
Worldsoapoperaspy.com

Royal Family News: Meghan Markle Going In To Labor Early?

Reports state that the Duchess of Sussex has a genetic condition that has been known to go with early labour. According to experts, it is possible that she might go into labor before her daughter’s due date as a result of a unique physical characteristic. Meghan Markle is almost due...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Scare! Meghan Markle would make Prince Harry believe that she is Princess Diana “reincarnated”

The power of conviction and persuasion that it would have Meghan Markle, 39, about her husband, the prince harry, 36, is still the subject of debate in the British press. The couple resigned their duties at the Royal family in early 2020, after the Duchess of Sussex opened her eyes to the Duke of Sussex and made him understand that he was much more valuable than his own family believed.
Celebritiessoapoperaspy.com

Royal Family News: Meghan Markle Made Up Ashley Cole Dating Rumors?

British royal family news reveals that Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex almost snagged herself a British soccer star instead of a prince: think how different the world would be today if that had happened. No doubt the monarchy will once it gets wind of this bombshell news. According to reports...
Minoritiesedf.org

I'm an Asian American environmentalist. My story is a familiar one.

In a way, it was inevitable that I would become an environmentalist. My parents met while trekking up Mount Odae, a popular getaway a few hours by train from Seoul, South Korea. Growing up in Georgia, we probably never went any longer than a month or two without spending a day exploring some hiking spot.
Beauty & Fashionmarketresearchtelecast.com

One by one: these would be the men behind the curves of Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is living her single life after breaking up with Kanye West after six years of marriage. Since the star of «Keeping Up with the Kardashians» She filed for divorce from the rapper in February, renowned men began lining up to try to woo her. Page Six said that “from members of the royal family to world-class actors, athletes and billionaire CEOs” would be looking for the celebrity.