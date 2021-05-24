newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Needham, MA

Rockets girls tennis handles Weymouth Wildcats

hometownweekly.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlaying first singles, which she usually doesn't, Meghan Yee lines up an overhead smash. On Monday afternoon, the Needham girl’s tennis team moved to 5-0 on the year, losing only three games over the course of five matches to handily beat the Weymouth Wildcats. It was clear from the beginning of the match that Weymouth could not compete, even with coach Carel Pretorious making some changes to the team’s typical lineup, like playing Megan Yee at first singles. The move worked out since, like all the Rocket players, she easily won.

hometownweekly.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookline, MA
City
Weymouth, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Weymouth, MA
Sports
City
Natick, MA
City
Wellesley, MA
City
Needham, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockets#Smash#Weymouth Wildcats#Covid#Indoor Tennis#Outdoor Tennis#Freshman Ella Hurley#Tryouts#Team Morale#Upcoming Bouts#Team Bonding#Meghan Yee Lines#Coach Carel Pretorious
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sports
Related
Beekmantown, NYPress-Republican

Beekmantown boys, girls tennis teams sweep Peru

BEEKMANTOWN — In a matchup that came right down to the wire, the spotlight shined on the No. 2 singles match between Beekmantown's Cade Berry and Peru's Sebastien Schaefer. Berry secured a 3-6, 6-0, 6-1 victory to send the Eagles home happy with a 3-2 win over the Nighthawks in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference tennis, Wednesday.
Ludington, MIshorelinemedia.net

Ludington girls tennis falls to Cadillac

Ludington’s girls tennis team suffered a 5-3 setback to Cadillac in a non-conference dual Monday afternoon at Schoenherr Tennis Center. “The girls worked hard in a very close competitive match as they tuned up their skills getting ready for their regional,” said Ludington coach Larry Brown. “In their last match early in the year, Ludington nipped Cadillac in a close match and this time it was Cadillac nipping Ludington.”
Grand Junction, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Grand Junction girls tennis rolls past Montrose

The Grand Junction High School girls tennis team didn’t drop a set in its 6-0 win over Montrose at Canyon View Park on Thursday. The Tigers improved to 8-1 (5-1 Southwestern League) and the Indians fell to 1-5 (0-4 SWL). Emma Aubert won 6-0, 6-1 over Cora Blowers in No....
TennisHerald-Times

Girls Tennis: Alices clip Lions, 4-1

LOOGOOTEE — Vincennes Lincoln visited Loogootee Friday night for some girls tennis action, and the Alices left town with a 4-1 victory. Lincoln swept singles play as Payton Dugan defeated Annalise Powell, 6-3, 6-1, while Savannah Purdom clipped Kieragen Napier, 7-6 (3), 6-4, at No.2, and Ashlyn Hillenbrand prevailed in a see-saw affair with Kalea Fleming, 6-1, 0-6, 6-2, at No.3.
Chesaning, MIArgus Press

GIRLS TENNIS ROUNDUP: Chesaning wins MMAC title

DURAND — Chesaning captured the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference championship, winning Thursday’s league meet with 29 points. Durand placed second with 21 points and Ovid-Elsie third at 16. Chesaning got individual league title performances from Meghan Florian (first singles), Lilly Skaryd (second singles) and Caitlyn Gasper (fourth singles). Chesaning’s Karissa Ferry...
Shelton, CTsheltonherald.com

Shelton girls' tennis falls to Sheehan

The Shelton girls’ tennis team lost to Sheehan 5-2. Nell Komorowski won at No. 1 singles 6-4, 3-6, 7-6. Jess Jayakar took No. 2 singles 6-4, 6-2. Emily Carlin at third singles lost a three-setter 5-7, 6-0, 6-4. Sheehan 5, Shelton 2. (at Shelton). Singles: Nell Komorowski (Shel) def. Maddy...
Big Rapids, MIbigrapidsnews.com

Big Rapids girls tennis team prepares for regionals

BIG RAPIDS – Big Rapids’ girls tennis team has ended its regular season and the Cardinals are preparing for the regional tournament which will be this Friday in Grand Rapids. Big Rapids lost to Grand Rapids Northpointe on Tuesday and at home to Cadillac on Wednesday. “Northpointe is one of...
Montrose, COMontrose Daily Press

Athlete of the Week: Andie Blowers, MHS girls tennis

Now at the midway point of their season, Montrose girls tennis players are learning their capabilities and playing through the nuts and bolts of learning how to compete at a high level, evident by their fundamental improvements. One of those younger players on the roster who had an impressive stretch...
Caldwell, IDrexburgstandardjournal.com

Sugar girls tennis team takes district

Sugar-Salem's girls tennis team won their district championship Saturday beating out Sun Valley Community School and Gooding. The Diggers beat out Sun Valley Community School 56-55 in the girls competition. The Diggers lost the boys competition scoring 21 points compared to SVCS's 71 points and Gooding's 29.5 points. The Diggers...
Atlantic, IAswiowanewssource.com

PREP GIRLS' TENNIS: Trojan girls drop season finale to St. Albert

RED OAK – The bottom of the lineup was the most successful for the Atlantic girls' tennis team as they dropped the season finale to Council Bluffs St. Albert, 6-3. Addi Schmitt and Aspen Niklasen each won their singles matches at Nos. 5 and 6, then teamed at No. 3 doubles to upend the two players they beat in singles action, Lily Barnes and Samantha Horvath.
Stonington, CTWesterly Sun

Girls tennis: Stonington avenges loss to Lancers

WATERFORD — Stonington High avenged its only loss of the season defeating Waterford, 4-3, in an ECC South Division girls tennis match Friday. On March 23, Waterford had defeated the Bears, 4-3. It was only Stonington's second loss to an ECC opponent since 2014. "I’m every happy for my kids....
Holly, MITri-County Times

Holly girls tennis finds a way to Metro crown

 It’s easy to look at an athletic program’s finest seasons and argue those are the greatest the team has ever had.  The Holly varsity girls tennis team has had its share of outstanding seasons over the last 30 years in the Flint Metro League, at the regional level and recently at the state meet.
Loogootee, INHerald-Times

Girls Tennis: Loogootee advances to sectional final

LOOGOOTEE — The Loogootee girls tennis team trampled Northeast Dubois, 5-0, Wednesday night to earn a spot in the championship match of the Loogootee Sectional. Barr-Reeve downed Paoli, 4-1, in the other semifinal and will face the Lions Thursday at 5 p.m., in the title tilt. The Lions (12-5) made...
Fenton, MITri-County Times

Fenton girls tennis team ties Flushing Raiders

 The varsity girls tennis team didn’t win or lose against Flushing.  The match ended in a 4-4 tie.  Fenton won three of the four singles matches. Laney O’Brien (No. 1) won 6-3, 6-4 while Elizabeth Berg (No. 3) won 6-0, 6-2. Makenna Fisher cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 victory at No. 4 single.
Ludington, MIshorelinemedia.net

Ludington girls tennis wins Lakes 8 championship

Ludington’s girls tennis team won championships in six of the eight flight championships Friday as the Orioles won the Lakes 8 Activities Conference championship at Schoenherr Tennis Center. “Our doubles and singles played some good tennis, and it was good to see them gain confidence and win and work their...
Lexington, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Roundup: Ledford girls tennis sweeps Lexington

WINSTON-SALEM — Southwest Guilford lost 7-2 against Mount Tabor in Piedmont Triad 3A Conference girls tennis Thursday at Mount Tabor. Audrey Serb won in singles for the Cowgirls (2-3 overall, 0-1 PTC), while Serb/Nicole Sopala won in doubles. EAST DAVIDSON, SOUTH ROWAN. THOMASVILLE — East Davidson beat South Rowan 8-1...
Tenniseastcentraliowanews.com

MV-L girls’ tennis team reaches semis

The Mount Vernon-Lisbon girls’ varsity tennis team headed to Independence High School Saturday, May 15, for Class 1A Region 4 competition. In the first round, the Mustangs defeated challengers Maquoketa 5-1, advancing the team to the semifinals. Independence slipped past the Mustangs 5-3. First Round vs. Maquoketa. Singles Results. Jenna...
Cumberland, MDCumberland Times-News

Bishop Walsh boys, girls tennis sweep Campers

CUMBERLAND — Bishop Walsh completed a clean sweep of Allegany, taking the boys match 3-2 and the girls 5-0, at Allegany College on Friday. The teams split the boys contests, with the Campers' Jonathan Nelson coming from a set down to beat Caden Norris, 6-7 6-1 6-2. BW's Jack Twigg didn't drop a game to defeat Liam Brady, 6-0 6-0.
North Haven, CTzip06.com

North Haven Girls’ Tennis Exceeding Expectations

With so many new players in the lineup, Head Coach Bob Migliorini wasn’t quite sure what to expect from the North Haven girls’ tennis team this year. Migliorini thought that North Haven might go through a rebuilding season, but instead, it’s just been a solid season all-around for a squad that has a record of 8-6 and is on its way to the Class M State Tournament.
Decorah, IACedar Valley Daily Times

INDEE GIRLS' TENNIS SQUAD SHUT OUT AT DECORAH

DECORAH – The Independence Mustang girls’ tennis team traveled to Decorah to face off with the Vikings, who are 7-1 this season in dual meets. It was not a good day for the usually impressive Mustangs, as they would fall 0-9 to Decorah. Singles. - Annalise Skrade DEC def. Nikki...