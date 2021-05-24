Rockets girls tennis handles Weymouth Wildcats

Playing first singles, which she usually doesn't, Meghan Yee lines up an overhead smash. On Monday afternoon, the Needham girl’s tennis team moved to 5-0 on the year, losing only three games over the course of five matches to handily beat the Weymouth Wildcats. It was clear from the beginning of the match that Weymouth could not compete, even with coach Carel Pretorious making some changes to the team’s typical lineup, like playing Megan Yee at first singles. The move worked out since, like all the Rocket players, she easily won.