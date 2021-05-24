Residents vote during Town Meeting
Once a year, residents of Medfield come together to vote on town issues during the annual town meeting. This year’s meeting had residents setting up chairs on the turf rather than in the high school gym due to COVID-19 restrictions. Despite the unusual set-up, the number of voters who attended the meeting was reportedly larger than most meetings in recent years. This was almost certainly due to the issues on the table. In total, 37 warrants were heard during the meeting. Three warrants will particularly shape the future of the town: Warrant Articles 21, 22, and 29.hometownweekly.net