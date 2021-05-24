Residents vote during Town Meeting

We are a group of citizens, Dale at Dale, sponsoring Article 29. Contrary to the misleading interpretations put forward by certain folks, Article 29 is simple and sensible. In fact, what we are asking for should have been part of the process the School Building Committee used before voting on the Wheelock site. We are asking for our town government to hold forums to educate, engage and solicit input from the public on the choice of Dale Street or Wheelock for the new school to ensure there is ample public support on the final site selection.