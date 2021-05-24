This Day in Weather History: Twisters rake central Kansas in 1990, 1962

Weather History for Monday, May 24, 2021, from the National Weather Service in Wichita. In 1990, four tornadoes struck central Kansas, of which two were strong F3s. One F3 tornado, with a track 26 miles long and three fourths of a mile wide, barreled through Barton, Rice and Ellsworth counties. Six were injured. Eighty-eight cars of a 125-car freight train were derailed. In some cases, the freight cars were stacked 3 to 4 cars high. It caused around $500,000 damage.