ON 12th August 2021, Zambians will decide on who best meets their leadership aspirations at various levels including president, members of parliament, mayor, council chairperson and indeed councillors. It is a big day in the history of Zambia. For that reason, I have decided to offer my opinion on what I think citizens should not try to compromise. My plea to every Zambian voter is that ‘use your daily household hardships as best indicators to decide who must be Zambia’s next leader(s) on August 12’. I know that with the official kick-start of electoral campaigns, even the socio-economic ‘sinners’ transform themselves into ‘white’ Angels. We must quadruple-protect ourselves against such leaders proven beyond reasonable doubt to have destroyed Zambia to hopeless and helpless levels developmentally!