Punch Shots: Where the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island ranks among major venues following thrilling 2021 PGA Championship
The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island delivered a historic 103rd PGA Championship with the crowning an unlikely champion: Phil Mickelson, who at 50 years, 11 months of age is the oldest major champion ever, doing so on the longest major championship venue ever set up. A week's worth of tension on Pete Dye's harrowing oceanside layout was released on the 18th hole Sunday afternoon as a raucous crowd engulfed Mickelson and Brooks Koepka on their way to the green.www.golfpass.com