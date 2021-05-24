newsbreak-logo
Punch Shots: Where the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island ranks among major venues following thrilling 2021 PGA Championship

By Jason Scott Deegan
golfpass.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ocean Course at Kiawah Island delivered a historic 103rd PGA Championship with the crowning an unlikely champion: Phil Mickelson, who at 50 years, 11 months of age is the oldest major champion ever, doing so on the longest major championship venue ever set up. A week's worth of tension on Pete Dye's harrowing oceanside layout was released on the 18th hole Sunday afternoon as a raucous crowd engulfed Mickelson and Brooks Koepka on their way to the green.

