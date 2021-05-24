‘Breaking the News’ Reveals: Amazon’s Black Lives Matter Donation Tied to Convicted Terrorist
Last summer, Amazon announced a $10 million donation for “organizations supporting justice and equity,” including a donation directly to the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation. At the time, BLM Global Network was sponsored by Thousand Currents, a non-profit whose vice-chairman is Susan Rosenberg, a convicted left-wing terrorist. It’s a major oversight for Amazon, the self-anointed arbiter of domestic terrorism.www.breitbart.com