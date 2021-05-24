Traffic crash leaves car on its side in downtown Janesville

A car ended up on its side after a collision with another on South Parker Drive in downtown Janesville on Monday night.

The crash occurred in front of The Gazette offices at 1 S. Parker Drive. Emergency crews helped three people out of the car that tipped over through the vehicle’s sunroof. All three were able to walk to the curb without assistance.

It wasn’t clear what happened to the occupants of the other vehicle.

One vehicle had heavy damage on its side, and the other had damage to its front on the driver’s side.

