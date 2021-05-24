newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Rosa, CA

‘Instagram Wine Influencer’ Accused of Throwing Pig’s Blood On Chauvin Witness’ Former Home In Santa Rosa

SFist
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst we learn there is such a thing as an “Instagram wine influencer.” Then we learn one of the Bay Area’s leading practitioners in this field was arrested for her alleged involvement in a pig's head vandalism incident related to the Derek Chauvin trial. In the year 2021, one day...

sfist.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raymond, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Santa Rosa, CA
Lifestyle
Santa Rosa, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Serra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Wine#Pig#Influencer Marketing#Instagrammers#Kqed#Kpixtv#Kpix#The Santa Rosa Pd#Amused Blog#The Santa Rosa Press#Democrat#Wine Country#Derek Chauvin Witness#Legacy Wine Writers#Animal Blood#Wineries#Nipple Poke#Attorney Tony Serra#Officer#Fun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Instagram
Related
Santa Rosa, CAPress Democrat

Santa Rosa man wins Thomas’ ’Split Decisions’ Recipe Contest

Santa Rosa resident Michael Pyland has been chosen as the winner of Thomas’ “Split Decisions” Recipe Contest and will take home the $10,000 grand prize. “It was my first time ever doing a contest like this,” said Pyland, who works as an estimator for a roofing company. “My wife and I like Thomas’ English muffins. I go through phases, and every once in awhile I want English muffins with breakfast.”
Hayward, CAPosted by
Just Go

Why Hayward is worth a visit in 2021

Hayward, California, is a comfortable and inexpensive base destination for anybody who wants to conveniently visit the San Francisco Bay Area. I was there couple of years ago and I want to make sure that you understand why this is a great place to visit in 2021. Let's quickly start with the history of this city.
California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
California StateDaily Gate City

Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
Oakland, CAKQED

Former Employees Call Co-Op Plans Into Question at Starline Social Club

The popular Oakland venue Starline Social Club was presumed to be gone forever. In October 2020, the owners announced they were selling both the building and the business, citing pandemic-related financial struggles. But on April 29, in a surprising reversal greeted by hundreds of excited responses on social media, a press release and Instagram post stated that the Starline would return in September—and what's more, it would be converted into a worker-owned co-op.
San Francisco, CASFStation.com

Hope & Belonging in the Bayview: Bridging the Post-COVID Divide

Friends of the Children - SF Bay Area, an organization dedicated to supporting children in and around Bayview Hunters Point as they break the generational cycle of poverty, is pleased to announce details for Hope & Belonging in the Bayview - Bridging the Post COVID Divide. The virtual town hall event will take place on May 18, 2021 from 5:00 - 6:30 pm. Moderated by Priya David Clemens, Host of KQED's Newsroom and featuring panelists Maria Su, Executive Director of SF Department of Children, Youth and Their Families; Dion-Jay Brookter, Executive Director, Young Community Developers and Member, SF Police Commission; Gabrielle Theobald-Anderson, Social Worker at Hillcrest Elementary School; and Frédérique Clermont, Director of Programs, Friends of the Children - SF Bay Area. This important conversation among San Francisco thought leaders will address the challenge of bridging the divide between communities like Bayview Hunters Point and other more affluent neighborhoods. The online event is free to attend, but reservations are required and can be made at friends-sf.org/Town_Hall_Event/.
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...