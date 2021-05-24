newsbreak-logo
Massachusetts State

State Rep. Soter Supports Additional Unemployment Insurance Rate Relief to MA Businesses

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Representative Michael J. Soter (R-Bellingham) recently supported legislation that will provide additional financial relief to Massachusetts businesses facing huge pandemic-related increases in their unemployment insurance bills. Due to the record-breaking number of unemployment claims filed during the COVID-19 state of emergency, which prompted a statutorily-mandated increase in the formula...

Related
Massachusetts Statethequincysun.com

All Massachusetts Business Restrictions Ending May 29

Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced that all pandemic-related restrictions on businesses would be lifted effective May 29, two months ahead of schedule. The state will also update its mask rules to match the newest federal guidance, meaning fully vaccinated individuals will no longer need to wear them in most places.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Seacoast Current

Mass. to Lift COVID-19 Restrictions May 29

With the state on track to vaccinate at least 4.1 million residents by the first week of June, Massachusetts leaders are lifting virtually all COVID-19 restrictions just in time for Memorial Day weekend. On Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced that their face covering order will...
Massachusetts Statecbslocal.com

Baker To End Massachusetts State Of Emergency On June 15

BOSTON (CBS) — The state of emergency that’s been in effect in Massachusetts since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March of 2020 is coming to an end. Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday that he’ll be lifting the emergency order on June 15. “The science shows that vaccinated people...
Boston Globe

How Massachusetts’ new mask guidance affects schools

Children in schools and summer camps no longer will be required to wear masks during outdoor activities under a new mask guidance announced by the Baker administration on Monday. The changes, which follow a similar update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week, still will require students...
Massachusetts Statewamc.org

Massachusetts Will End All COVID-19 Restrictions May 29th, Change Mask Rules

In a sharp acceleration of the timetable for fully reopening Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker announced today that all COVID-19-era business restrictions will end on May 29th. Also on that day, the mask mandate will be lifted and replaced with one that follows current CDC guidelines. Whether all municipalities in the state will go along, or choose to keep some restrictions in place a bit longer, remains to be seen.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

Don’t get rid of your masks yet; Here is a list of places and situations that will still require face coverings after Memorial Day in Massachusetts

As the state nears its goal of vaccinating 4.1 million residents by early June, Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced an expedited timeline for when the state’s remaining COVID restrictions will lift. On May 29, more than two months ahead of schedule, all COVID restrictions and capacity limits will be...
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

Here’s what happens May 29 as Massachusetts lifts most COVID-19 restrictions

Massachusetts will lift nearly all COVID-19 restrictions on May 29, moving up the reopening timeline by about two months. The state’s current mask order will be rescinded on that date, with Massachusetts aligning with the guidance for fully vaccinated people issued last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Masks will still be required in some settings, including on public transportation, and businesses can set their own requirements for vaccinations and masking.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

Active COVID infections decline to 13,827 as Massachusetts announces date for end of pandemic restrictions, state of emergency

Active COVID cases continued to decline in Massachusetts on Monday as the state unveiled an expedited timeline for reopening, according to the latest Department of Public Health data. Officials reported that there are now 13,827 active infections. State health officials also confirmed another 281 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. That’s...
Massachusetts Statenbcboston.com

Mass. Confirms 281 New COVID Cases, 19 More Deaths

Massachusetts health officials reported another 281 confirmed COVID cases and 19 more deaths Monday. It's the 11th straight day Massachusetts health officials announced fewer than 1,000 new coronavirus cases, and the first time since Sept. 22 that a day's report showed under 300 new COVID cases (though figures in Monday reports, coming after the weekend, are sometimes smaller than average). The new numbers pushed the state's confirmed case total to 657,119 and the death toll to 17,413 since the start of the pandemic.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Caught in Southie

City of Boston’s following Massachusetts lifting COVID-19 restriction on May 29th

Mayor Kim Janey announced on Monday afternoon that Boston will reopen along with the rest of Massachusetts without COVID-19 restrictions!. Earlier on Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker stated that Massachusetts will drop all remaining COVID-19 restrictions and its mask mandate on May 29th! All businesses will be able to reopen without restrictions and the face covering order will be replaced by the CDC’s new guidance over Memorial Day weekend.