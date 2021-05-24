Did future ownership goals dictate Russell Wilson’s wishlist of possible trade destinations?

When the Seattle Seahawks selected Tre Brown out of Oklahoma last Saturday, he became the third highest drafted cornerback under Pete Carroll. The only players picked higher? Walter Thurmond III and Shaquill Griffin in 2010 and 2017, respectively. Adding further intrigue to the pick, Brown is also the only corner to be drafted by Seattle whose arm length falls under the prerequisite 32” that has served as the baseline for Carroll’s defense. Pete and John may have foreshadowed this a bit in their press conference the previous Wednesday; when pressed by Corbin Smith on whether DJ Reed influenced their thinking on physical requirements, Carroll responded ambiguously but praised the former 49er’s performance in 2020.