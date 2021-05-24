newsbreak-logo
Did future ownership goals dictate Russell Wilson's wishlist of possible trade destinations?

By Bob Condotta, The Seattle Times
 3 days ago

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll last week called any talk of the Russell Wilson trade speculation that dominated Seattle’s offseason “old news.’’. And no doubt, as the Seahawks begin the most significant part of their offseason program this week — Phase 3, when full team on-field workouts are allowed — all involved will work as hard as possible to put the uncomfortable months of rumors behind them.

