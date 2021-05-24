Steven M. Sipple: If Huskers' NFL hopefuls are wise, they'll listen to Lamar Jackson's wisdom
As the pandemic's harsh grip loosens in our country, certain important stories from the past 14 months or so randomly pop up in my mind. Former Nebraska cornerback Lamar Jackson's story -- undrafted NFL free agent to six-game starter for the New York Jets -- tends to get forgotten in our local sports realm. It shouldn't be forgotten, though, because it's an amazing story of perseverance. At the very least, it's a story that former NU players trying to make NFL rosters should know.www.ftimes.com