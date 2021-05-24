Steven M. Sipple: If Huskers' NFL hopefuls are wise, they'll listen to Lamar Jackson's wisdom

Prior to yesterday's release of the 2021 NFL schedule, we knew the Ravens have one of the toughest slates. Now we know they have the quirkiest. "Last year's schedule produced some oddities that are usually avoided, like the five teams that played three straight road games and the 10 teams that had three straight home contests," NFL.com's Judy Battista wrote. "This season, the quirkiest schedule belongs to the Baltimore Ravens, who play four games in a row at home beginning in Week 5 and have a bye week in between. After an Oct. 3 tilt in Denver, the Ravens will sleep in their own beds until they leave for a Nov. 11 game in Miami."