Dunedin says good-bye to Blue Jays for the summer
DUNEDIN, Fla. — Chris Ballantyne noticed it was a beautiful Monday morning. So he rode his bicycle — an eight-minute trip — to a major-league baseball game. "This is like baseball paradise," said Ballantyne, a retired New Yorker who works part-time as a Honeymoon Island park ranger. "This is like 'Field of Dreams comes to Dunedin.' Granted, it's a weird place for a major-league game. But I love it. I'm sorry to see it end."