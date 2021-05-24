Dunedin says good-bye to Blue Jays for the summer

The Toronto Blue Jays are the only MLB team without a dedicated radio broadcast this season. Instead, the team is simulcasting their TV broadcast on the radio, announcing that move just before the season with a frankly unbelievable citation of pandemic restrictions (which has not stopped any other team from having a dedicated radio feed; it’s much more believable that this move was made to reduce the expenses associated with the radio broadcast). That shift to a simulcast was widely blasted at the time, and the criticism for it has continued throughout the broadcasts so far. But, according to a recent interview that Rogers Sportsnet vice president Rob Corte gave to Gregory Strong of The Canadian Press, it’s “so far, so good” to date from the company’s perspective: