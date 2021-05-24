newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dunedin says good-bye to Blue Jays for the summer

By Joey Johnston, Tampa Bay Times
northwestgeorgianews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUNEDIN, Fla. — Chris Ballantyne noticed it was a beautiful Monday morning. So he rode his bicycle — an eight-minute trip — to a major-league baseball game. “This is like baseball paradise,” said Ballantyne, a retired New Yorker who works part-time as a Honeymoon Island park ranger. “This is like ‘Field of Dreams comes to Dunedin.’ Granted, it’s a weird place for a major-league game. But I love it. I’m sorry to see it end.”

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Game#Baseball Team#Home Games#Road Games#Home Field#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Blue Jays#The Los Angeles Angels#Rogers Centre#Baseball Paradise#Td Ballpark Workers#Regular Season Games#Outdoor Baseball#Home Plate#Outfield Seats#Buffalo#Honeymoon Island#Fla#Sahlen Field#N Y
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Jamestown, NDnewsdakota.com

Blue Jays Swept By Williston

The Jamestown baseball team struggled to produce runs on Friday night as the Jays fell 11-1 in six innings and 4-0 to Williston. The lone run for Jamestown in game one came during the bottom of the fourth with the Jays trailing 4-0. Gage Orr was on second with Mason Lunzman at the plate and the sophomore delivered an RBI single into right field to bring in Orr and make the game 4-1.
MLBphilliesnation.com

When the Phillies were nicknamed the Blue Jays

Head to Citizens Bank Park today and you’ll see plenty of fans in powder blue jerseys. Every so often the Philadelphia Phillies will don those fan-favorite throwback uniforms. What fans might not know is that these aren’t the original blue Phillies uniforms. During a forgettable era in Phillies history, they sported white uniforms with royal blue lettering, hats, and socks.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Philadelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays 5/15/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Philadelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays 5/15/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Philadelphia Phillies will play the second game of their three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays in Td Ballpark, Dunedin, on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 7:37 PM (EDT). The Phillies come into this game with a loss in their previous game. The game was against the Washington Nationals, and the final score was 5-1. The Phillies’ record fell to 20-18 as a result of the defeat. The Phillies have 287 hits and a .237 batting average this season. Philadelphia scored 156 runs and hit 41 home runs. Philadelphia is 2nd at 20-18 in the NL East Division.
MLBchatsports.com

Braves get swept by Blue Jays, again

It wasn’t that long ago when the Braves went down to Dunedin, Florida and got swept by the Toronto Blue Jays. With that beating still fresh in memory, the Blue Jays added to the frustration by completing the season sweep with yet another beating of the Braves. It would’ve been...
MLBFox News

Semien has 3 hits, 3 RBIs, Blue Jays beat depleted Phillies 10-8

Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette hit consecutive first-inning homers, Randal Grichuk had a two-run double in a five-run second and the Toronto Blue Jays hung on to beat the injury-depleted Philadelphia Phillies 10-8 on Sunday. Semien finished with three hits and three RBIs, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 11th...
MLBchatsports.com

Rhys Hoskins powers Phillies past Blue Jays

Rhys Hoskins hit a three-run double during a five-run seventh inning and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1 on Friday night. J.T. Realmuto returned to the Phillies’ starting lineup one day after being placed on the COVID-19-related injured list and drew a bases-loaded walk that made it 1-all in the seventh.
MLBphilliesnation.com

Phillies offense scuffles in sloppy loss to Blue Jays

Aaron Nola battled, but the Phillies offense was unable to put anything together in a loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. The Phillies drop to 21-19 on the season, and sit a half game behind the New York Mets for first in the NL East. It was a...
MLBwcn247.com

Phillies star Harper exits with sore shoulder, Jays win 4-0

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered and five Toronto pitchers combined on a six-hitter in a 4-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Philadelphia star Bryce Harper extied early with right shoulder soreness. Harper was replaced defensively in right field by Scott Kingery to start the bottom of the fourth. Harper struck out in both of his at-bats. The Phillies said Harper is day to day. Guerrero hit his 10th homer, a first-inning solo shot off Aaron Nola.
MLBFrankfort Times

Girardi, Segura have confrontation as Phils lose to Jays

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — The injury-depleted Philadelphia Phillies lost a game, another player and their temper. Television cameras showed a confrontation in the dugout between Phillies manager Joe Girardi and second baseman Jean Segura during Sunday’s 10-8 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights...
MLBCovers.com

Phillies vs Blue Jays Picks and Predictions: Jays Spreading Wings

The Toronto Blue Jays will look to continue their dominance of the National League East when they open a series with the Philadelphia Phillies at TD Park in Dunedin. The Jays are coming off a second sweep of the Atlanta Braves and hope to carry that into Game 1 against the Phillies, where they will be moderate favorites as they hand the ball to Steven Matz. Can Vince Velasquez lead Philly to a win as underdogs?
MLBThe Good Phight

Gamethread 5/14: Phillies at Blue Jays

Your favorite time of year is back again! No, it’s not tax season (you have until Monday, get cracking), it’s interleague play! That’s right, all you whiners that complain about “tHe nL nEeDs a dH” can bask in the glory of a three game series where Phillies’ pitchers won’t pick up a bat. If they do, then something has gone massively wrong, or Joe just really, really wanted a double switch.
MLBAwful Announcing

Despite massive and ongoing criticism, Sportsnet VP calls Blue Jays TV simulcasts on radio “so far, so good”

The Toronto Blue Jays are the only MLB team without a dedicated radio broadcast this season. Instead, the team is simulcasting their TV broadcast on the radio, announcing that move just before the season with a frankly unbelievable citation of pandemic restrictions (which has not stopped any other team from having a dedicated radio feed; it’s much more believable that this move was made to reduce the expenses associated with the radio broadcast). That shift to a simulcast was widely blasted at the time, and the criticism for it has continued throughout the broadcasts so far. But, according to a recent interview that Rogers Sportsnet vice president Rob Corte gave to Gregory Strong of The Canadian Press, it’s “so far, so good” to date from the company’s perspective:
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Blue Jays blank Phillies, 4-0

Vladimir Guerrero hit a solo homer for the second consecutive game and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Philadelphia Phillies 4-0 on Saturday night in Dunedin, Fla. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had an RBI double and Reese McGuire added an RBI single to set up a rubber match in the three-game series on Sunday afternoon.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Blue Jays power up early, hold on to top Phillies

Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette opened the bottom of the first inning with home runs and the Toronto Blue Jays went on to defeat the visiting Philadelphia Phillies 10-8 Sunday afternoon at Dunedin, Fla. Semien added two doubles and had three RBIs in a sloppy rubber match of a three-game...
MLBnumberfire.com

Reese McGuire sitting for Blue Jays Sunday

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Reese McGuire is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. McGuire is being replaced behind the plate by Danny Jansen against Phillies starter Chase Anderson. In 14 plate appearances this season, McGuire has a .333 batting average with a .762...
MLBThe Good Phight

But how about that Nick Maton? Blue Jays 10, Phillies 8

Based on the lineup they were forced to use, the Phillies’ chances didn’t seem all that great before the game began on Sunday. But the offense - especially the Nick Maton part of it - wasn’t the problem. The problem was that the Phillies’ pitchers and defense simply couldn’t stop the Blue Jays from scoring, and the result was a 10-8 loss.
MLBlindyssports.com

Blue Jays host Phillies in meeting of injury-plagued squads

The visiting Philadelphia Phillies will be out to clinch their three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday night at Dunedin, Fla. The Phillies found the Blue Jays to be generous hosts Friday night in their 5-1 victory in the series opener. Blue Jays pitchers issued eight walks, including four in the seventh inning when the Phillies scored five runs on two hits. Rhys Hoskins had the decisive hit with a three-run double.
MLBmilwaukeesun.com

Health issues nag at Phils before series finale with Jays

The visiting Philadelphia Phillies will be facing lineup questions Sunday afternoon when they play the Toronto Blue Jays in the rubber match of a three-game series at Dunedin, Fla. Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper left the 4-0 loss to the Blue Jays during the fourth inning Saturday night witha sore...